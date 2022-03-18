Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) to Hold

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Metals Inc. is a mining company which engages in the production, exploration and development of precious and base metals. Its properties primarily include Yauricocha mine, Bolivar mine and Cusi mine. Sierra Metals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SMTS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Sierra Metals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Sierra Metals stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $220.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.75. Sierra Metals has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 653.9% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,431,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711,088 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,821,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sierra Metals by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,506,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after buying an additional 1,542,334 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Metals during the third quarter worth about $1,665,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Sierra Metals by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,401,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 507,183 shares during the period. 46.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

