Zebi Token Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Zebi Token has a total market capitalization of $336,109.02 and $4,338.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00045590 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,896.06 or 0.07046764 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,017.29 or 0.99804267 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 76.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00032892 BTC.

About Zebi Token

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,156,664,926 coins and its circulating supply is 964,270,226 coins. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io . Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia

Zebi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

