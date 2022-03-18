Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Trading Down 6%

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.51 and last traded at $10.67. Approximately 12,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,080,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZETA shares. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Zeta Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

In other news, major shareholder Gpi Capital Gemini Holdco Lp sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $45,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

