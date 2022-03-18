Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Up to $1.44

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.44, but opened at $1.82. Zhihu shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 172,804 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.80 to $5.40 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zhihu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.40 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zhihu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.27). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Zhihu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Zhihu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Zhihu by 947.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Zhihu by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

