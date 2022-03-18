Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ziff Davis Inc. is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. Ziff Davis Inc., formerly known as J2 Global Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ziff Davis from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ziff Davis in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ziff Davis presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.33.

Shares of ZD stock opened at $99.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.06. Ziff Davis has a 52-week low of $91.65 and a 52-week high of $147.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $408.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.06 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 29.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ziff Davis will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 28.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 59.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 23,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the third quarter worth $6,381,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 10.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 89.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,974,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

