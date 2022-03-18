Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Lowered to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $77.00 target price on the bank’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ZION. Bank of America cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Compass Point raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.60.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $68.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.68. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $152,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,377,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,539,000 after buying an additional 69,650 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth $525,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 18,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,119,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,304,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

