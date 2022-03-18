Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Lowered to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $77.00 target price on the bank’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ZION. Bank of America cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Compass Point raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.60.
Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $68.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.68. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $75.44.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.
In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $152,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,377,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,539,000 after buying an additional 69,650 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth $525,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 18,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,119,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,304,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.
About Zions Bancorporation, National Association (Get Rating)
Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.
