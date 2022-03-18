Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Zscaler by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total value of $2,688,892.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,112 shares of company stock worth $14,509,330 in the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zscaler from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.66.

NASDAQ ZS traded up $5.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.78. 51,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,636,594. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

