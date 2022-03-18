Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.020-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $91 million-$93 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.42 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.030 EPS.

Zuora stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.11. 48,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,170. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average of $17.82. Zuora has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 2.16.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.44% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZUO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.38.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $154,587.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 14,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $260,587.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,818 shares of company stock worth $1,819,682. 12.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 45,402 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

