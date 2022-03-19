$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.03. Seanergy Maritime reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Seanergy Maritime.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 27.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on SHIP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

NASDAQ:SHIP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,474,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730,374. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.36. Seanergy Maritime has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHIP. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,622 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 60,915 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter worth $4,378,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. 23.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seanergy Maritime (Get Rating)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seanergy Maritime (SHIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.