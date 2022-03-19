-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.07. GrowGeneration posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.81 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRWG. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrowGeneration from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GrowGeneration presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.59. 2,688,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,151. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $582.11 million, a PE ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 2.75. GrowGeneration has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $59.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,987,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 27,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

