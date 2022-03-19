-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) to post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Trip.com Group posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

Trip.com Group stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.21. 9,642,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,084,248. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.46. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 70.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $145,994,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,563,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,885,000 after purchasing an additional 55,136 shares in the last quarter. BSN Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,856,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,767,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 182.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 48,363 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

