$0.23 EPS Expected for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) will report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TransAlta’s earnings. TransAlta reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,250%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAlta will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TransAlta.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $483.94 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 20.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%.

TAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, December 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TransAlta by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TransAlta by 1,722.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $12.13.

About TransAlta (Get Rating)

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransAlta (TAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.