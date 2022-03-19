$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) will announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.37. Ormat Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORA. Bank of America downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,009,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,242,000 after acquiring an additional 61,631 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,328 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 30,795 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,641 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORA stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.84. 739,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,707. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $82.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

