$0.33 EPS Expected for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.30. Alarm.com posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on ALRM. Roth Capital cut their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.69. 403,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,578. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $95.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 7.09.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $64,839.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,661,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $649,751,000 after acquiring an additional 109,416 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,892,000 after acquiring an additional 202,964 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,917,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,659,000 after acquiring an additional 75,896 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,366,000 after acquiring an additional 72,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 835,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,851,000 after acquiring an additional 24,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

