$0.41 EPS Expected for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. AeroVironment posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AeroVironment.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVAV. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.13.

In related news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $90,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 940,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,190,000 after purchasing an additional 537,489 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 22,563 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVAV traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.19. 1,037,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,742. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.42. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $126.76. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,105.30 and a beta of 0.28.

AeroVironment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AeroVironment (AVAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.