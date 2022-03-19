$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) to announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Urban Outfitters posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on URBN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.21.

URBN traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.83. 2,203,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,576. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

