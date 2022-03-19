$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBNGet Rating) to announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Urban Outfitters posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on URBN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.21.

URBN traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.83. 2,203,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,576. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters (Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urban Outfitters (URBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.