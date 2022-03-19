$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) to post $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.41. Maravai LifeSciences posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 105.25% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 132.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $40.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.53. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $63.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 20,542,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420,492 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,003,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,692 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,053,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,288 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,133,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,857,000 after acquiring an additional 594,447 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,554,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,918,000 after buying an additional 270,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

