$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) to report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Instruments’ earnings. National Instruments reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Instruments.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on National Instruments in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

NATI stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.56. 1,091,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,981. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $36.67 and a 1-year high of $46.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 61.46 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 169.70%.

In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $106,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $135,587.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,582 shares of company stock worth $385,142. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 219.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 21,594 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in National Instruments by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after purchasing an additional 428,973 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in National Instruments by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in National Instruments by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 330,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 164,797 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Instruments (Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Instruments (NATI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.