$0.62 EPS Expected for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WesBanco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.56. WesBanco posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.33 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 39.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WSBC shares. B. Riley increased their price target on WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

WSBC stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.21. 1,173,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,276. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day moving average is $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $39.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.64%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Callen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $41,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

