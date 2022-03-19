$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.71. TriCo Bancshares posted earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $86.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.90 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 12.09%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 35,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,962,000 after purchasing an additional 144,196 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 534.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 67,761 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average of $43.34. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.56. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $50.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

