-$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) will announce ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.63). Fate Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.78) to ($2.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.82) to ($2.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 379.89%. The business had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 15,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $958,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $192,342.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,764 shares of company stock worth $5,767,688 over the last quarter. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock traded up $1.68 on Wednesday, reaching $37.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,932,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,093. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $97.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.53.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates.

