$0.88 EPS Expected for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) This Quarter

Analysts expect ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ONEOK’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. ONEOK posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ONEOK will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ONEOK.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.27. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 111.31%.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in ONEOK by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 98,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 323,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,786,000 after acquiring an additional 40,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in ONEOK by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 111,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

