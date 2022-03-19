-$1.47 EPS Expected for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) will report ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($0.73). Kodiak Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.98) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full year earnings of ($5.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($2.90). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($4.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.56) to ($3.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kodiak Sciences.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $77.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

NASDAQ:KOD opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.49. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $26.74.

In related news, CEO Victor Perlroth sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $9,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.56 per share, for a total transaction of $16,368,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,093,818 shares of company stock worth $60,465,648 and have sold 1,013,900 shares worth $10,256,331. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,299,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,851,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,724,000 after acquiring an additional 239,749 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,536,000 after acquiring an additional 184,682 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 461,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,271,000 after acquiring an additional 175,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,719,000 after acquiring an additional 157,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kodiak Sciences (KOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.