-$1.47 EPS Expected for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KODGet Rating) will report ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($0.73). Kodiak Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.98) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full year earnings of ($5.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($2.90). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($4.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.56) to ($3.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kodiak Sciences.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $77.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

NASDAQ:KOD opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.49. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $26.74.

In related news, CEO Victor Perlroth sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $9,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.56 per share, for a total transaction of $16,368,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,093,818 shares of company stock worth $60,465,648 and have sold 1,013,900 shares worth $10,256,331. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,299,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,851,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,724,000 after acquiring an additional 239,749 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,536,000 after acquiring an additional 184,682 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 461,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,271,000 after acquiring an additional 175,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,719,000 after acquiring an additional 157,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kodiak Sciences (KOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.