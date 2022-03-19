$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) will post $1.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.66 billion and the lowest is $1.64 billion. Thomson Reuters reported sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year sales of $6.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $6.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.98 billion to $7.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 89.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,838,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,742,000 after purchasing an additional 706,875 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,514,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,825,000 after acquiring an additional 289,608 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 600,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,840,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 532,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,746,000 after purchasing an additional 15,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

TRI stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.50. The company had a trading volume of 547,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.78 and a 200 day moving average of $113.12. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $86.95 and a 12 month high of $123.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

