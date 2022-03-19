1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Downgraded by DA Davidson to Neutral

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) was downgraded by DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FLWS. Benchmark decreased their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $14.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average of $25.19. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $38.66. The company has a market cap of $945.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.36 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,373,000 after acquiring an additional 66,621 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 294.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 91,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 102,614.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

