105,130 Shares in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Purchased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 105,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INFL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 51,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA INFL opened at $33.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.84. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $33.01.

