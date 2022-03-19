12,009 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.31) to GBX 3,200 ($41.61) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $954.62.

DEO traded up $2.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.27. 505,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,610. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $163.41 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.5714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

