122,671 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Acquired by Wealth CMT

Wealth CMT purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 122,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,264,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Wealth CMT’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $110.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.23. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.25 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.