15,961 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Bought by Kinloch Capital LLC

Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,000. Clorox makes up 1.7% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Clorox by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,994,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,317,000 after buying an additional 216,687 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Clorox by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,542,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,369,000 after buying an additional 30,655 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,155,000 after buying an additional 225,100 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,281,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,512,000 after buying an additional 201,306 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Clorox by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 965,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,928,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clorox stock opened at $133.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $127.02 and a 1-year high of $196.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.45 and its 200 day moving average is $162.67.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $152.13.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

