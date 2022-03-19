$177.02 Million in Sales Expected for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) to post $177.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Calix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $176.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $177.40 million. Calix reported sales of $162.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full year sales of $745.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $742.40 million to $750.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $831.12 million, with estimates ranging from $816.64 million to $845.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The business had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CALX shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Calix in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Calix from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of CALX stock traded up $1.25 on Monday, reaching $46.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,669. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.65. Calix has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.44.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Calix by 3,742.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,502,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,182,000 after buying an additional 1,463,727 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 669.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,231,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,337,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 24.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,695,000 after purchasing an additional 491,455 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,257,000 after purchasing an additional 385,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

