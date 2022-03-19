1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Receives $27.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on ONEM. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

ONEM traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,221,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,384. 1Life Healthcare has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $45.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.76 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 40.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,184,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 438.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 307,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 250,030 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 77,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

