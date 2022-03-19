2,425 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Purchased by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,007,000 after purchasing an additional 315,676 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,834,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,150,000 after purchasing an additional 65,605 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,029,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,823,000 after purchasing an additional 68,279 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,504,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,715,000 after purchasing an additional 39,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,154,000 after purchasing an additional 23,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.23.

NYSE WHR opened at $194.72 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.12 and a 200-day moving average of $214.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.64 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Whirlpool declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.