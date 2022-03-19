2,918 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Bought by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,856 shares of company stock worth $1,011,751. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

NYSE:JCI opened at $65.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $58.15 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.90.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

