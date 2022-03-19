3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Kinloch Capital LLC

Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 60.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMM. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.73.

MMM stock opened at $148.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a 52 week low of $139.74 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

