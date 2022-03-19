$420.63 Million in Sales Expected for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) will report sales of $420.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $413.90 million to $425.00 million. Koppers reported sales of $407.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.73 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 5.08%. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

Shares of Koppers stock remained flat at $$29.90 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 203,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $631.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.95. Koppers has a 1-year low of $26.86 and a 1-year high of $39.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Koppers by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,136,000 after acquiring an additional 71,259 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,944,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 431.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,911 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,109,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,715,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,265,000 after purchasing an additional 185,065 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

