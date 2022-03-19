455 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 411.2% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,848 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,515,867,000 after acquiring an additional 626,652 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 36.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,287,000 after acquiring an additional 279,480 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 32.3% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 778,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,530,000 after acquiring an additional 190,296 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of Humana by 687.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 144,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,138,000 after buying an additional 125,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $486.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.36.
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.35%.
About Humana (Get Rating)
Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.
