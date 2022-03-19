4,923 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Acquired by Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,923 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 0.6% of Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $42,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,954. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABT opened at $122.45 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $215.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.58.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

