6,045 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Acquired by Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 820,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,620,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,577,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,224,000 after acquiring an additional 57,036 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 9,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $910,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $740,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $82.37 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.26. The company has a market capitalization of $161.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 93.92%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

