6,983 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Bought by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate in the third quarter worth $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,035,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.71 and a 200 day moving average of $122.27. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on ALL. UBS Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.93.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.