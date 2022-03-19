$817.09 Million in Sales Expected for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) will announce sales of $817.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $790.00 million and the highest is $867.42 million. Stantec posted sales of $674.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year sales of $3.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stantec.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.62.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stantec during the fourth quarter worth $67,716,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Stantec by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stantec by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new position in Stantec during the fourth quarter worth $753,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,830,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,970,000 after purchasing an additional 375,821 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STN traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,510. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average of $52.32. Stantec has a 12 month low of $41.90 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

