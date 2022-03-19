Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AADI traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.95. The stock had a trading volume of 272,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,601. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.34. Aadi Bioscience has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $530,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $832,000. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AADI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

