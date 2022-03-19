Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:AADI traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.95. The stock had a trading volume of 272,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,601. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.34. Aadi Bioscience has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.59.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $530,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $832,000. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aadi Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
