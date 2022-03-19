ABB (NYSE:ABB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 101,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,424,417 shares.The stock last traded at $34.96 and had previously closed at $34.69.

ABB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.12.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.23. The company has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.537 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABB. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABB by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

