AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Bellecapital International Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.6% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,854,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,067,000 after buying an additional 200,553 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 285,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,666,000 after purchasing an additional 41,265 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 140,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,919 shares of company stock valued at $13,261,979 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $159.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $281.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.80. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.05 and a fifty-two week high of $159.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. UBS Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

