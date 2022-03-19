ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Raised to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.94.

ACAD opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.14. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $28.31.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,042 shares of company stock valued at $167,600 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,165,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,586,000 after buying an additional 355,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

