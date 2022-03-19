Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CFO Brian M. Carroll Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $252,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ACEL stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.64.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 15.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 6.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 1.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACEL. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Sunday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

