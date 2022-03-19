Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Lowered to $386.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $446.00 to $386.00 in a research note released on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $405.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $382.03.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $323.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.30. Accenture has a 52-week low of $261.13 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $204.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Accenture will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,902 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,011,811.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in Accenture by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,786,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

