Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.610-$10.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $62.66 billion-$63.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55 billion.Accenture also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $382.03.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN opened at $323.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.30. Accenture has a 1-year low of $261.13 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $204.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Accenture by 318.9% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 90,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,356,000 after buying an additional 68,601 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $684,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.