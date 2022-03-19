Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ACN traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $323.95. 7,473,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,071. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $332.12 and its 200-day moving average is $350.30. The stock has a market cap of $204.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.13 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Several research firms have commented on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.03.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.