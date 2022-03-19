Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 137.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.03.

Shares of ACN opened at $323.95 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $261.13 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.30. The stock has a market cap of $204.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.