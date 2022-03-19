ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.33 Million

Analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $67.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $70.00 million. ACM Research posted sales of $43.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year sales of $394.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $385.00 million to $412.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $480.42 million, with estimates ranging from $449.26 million to $500.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ACM Research.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.53 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of ACM Research from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.20.

ACMR traded up $2.43 on Monday, reaching $61.80. The company had a trading volume of 246,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,660. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.96. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.63. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $42.22 and a 52-week high of $119.12.

Shares of ACM Research are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 24th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $321,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $1,007,162.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 1,669.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,427,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,885 shares in the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 701,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,798,000 after acquiring an additional 133,666 shares in the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 548,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,730,000 after acquiring an additional 19,963 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 12.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,612,000 after acquiring an additional 43,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 21.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 390,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,960,000 after acquiring an additional 68,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACM Research (ACMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.